Judge orders La Romana kingpin released on bond

La Romana.- A judge from the Permanent Attention Office of La Romana on Monday released on bond Jesús Pascual Cabrera Ruiz, accused of money laundering and drug trafficking.

Cabrera must post RD$5.0 million bond, said his attorney, César Armando Sánchez.

He said, upon leaving the hearing, that after five years, which were fulfilled on the eighth of this month, of his client being deprived of liberty here in the Dominican Republic, plus a year that he was in Spain.