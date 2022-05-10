No more ‘permissiveness’ in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Justice minister Miriam Germán Brito, labeled the death of David de los Santos as “a barbaric, inhuman, painful and embarrassing thing,” after being detained in the Naco sector precinct, in the National District, as well as the deaths of two other young men in San José de Ocoa and Santiago.

Germán Brito said that the investigations into the death of David de los Santos are in their primary stage and that it is not the right time to give details of everything that happens in the investigation.

She assured that society must be certain that “the justice ministry is not going to add to the explanations that are a lack of respect for the aggrieved, nor to the permissiveness with that type of situation.”

Germán Brito spoke after signing an agreement with the president of the Constitutional Court (TC) Milton Ray Guevara with the aim of establishing cooperation links.