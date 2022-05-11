Dominican buses to continue Haiti route, despite hijacking

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican bus service company Caribe Tours continues to operate its route to Haiti, even after the hijacking of the rival Metro company bus traveling from the Dominican Republic with a dozen people on board, including eight passengers, confirmed as Turks.

Despite continuing to work, these companies recognize that they have had to modify their routes to Haiti due to the climate of insecurity that permeates the neighboring country.

The great trigger for this decision was likely the recent hijack-kidnapping.

In the particular case of Caribe Tours, one of its employees told Listín Diario that they changed the route to avoid traveling through Jimaní. Since the beginning of this week the route has been in the direction of Elías Piña.