Dominican Iraq war vets still demand backpay

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican soldiers who went to the war in Iraq demanded on Tuesday the payment of travel expenses owed them. “We ask the president (Luis Abinader) to keep his word,” said retired Army Major Luis Giuseppe Cavallo Cuello.

Cavallo said that in November 2021 they were received by Major General Celin Rubio Terrero, head of the Corps of Military Aides, who told them that by mandate of Luis Abinader the per diem would be paid in December of that year.

A commission determined that the Dominican Government must pay the soldiers who went to Iraq US$1,942,526 (about 114 million pesos according to the exchange rate of June 2020) for travel expenses, especially those who went as members of the Armed Forces