Snub adds to Dominican police chief’s woes

Santo Domingo.- The absence of Eduardo Alberto Then in yesterday’s meeting drew rebuke of the numerous deputies from different parties

National Police chief, Eduardo Alberto Then, was invited by the Permanent Commission of the Interior and Police of the Chamber of Deputies to speak about the deaths of civilians that occurred while in police custody.

Alberto however stood up the group of deputies that make up said commission.

The legislators were waiting for the official in Congress since 11am, however, the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús “Chu” Vásquez attended instead.