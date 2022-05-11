Local May 11, 2022 | 7:14 am

Snub adds to Dominican police chief’s woes

Santo Domingo.- The absence of Eduardo Alberto Then in yesterday’s meeting drew rebuke of the numerous deputies from different parties

National Police chief, Eduardo Alberto Then, was invited by the Permanent Commission of the Interior and Police of the Chamber of Deputies to speak about the deaths of civilians that occurred while in police custody.

Alberto however stood up the group of deputies that make up said commission.

The legislators were waiting for the official in Congress since 11am, however, the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús “Chu” Vásquez                                                               attended instead.
Paul Tierney
May 11, 2022 8:53 am

It seems there is more going on behind the scenes than what is being let on. Could it be the National Police Chief was placed in an uncompromising position forcing him not to attend the meeting? Maybe we can expect more information about this in the near future.

