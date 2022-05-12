Dominican Republic might sit the fence in Americas Summit

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) has so far no comment on the controversy that has arisen due to the possible exclusion of countries by the United States to participate in the Summit of the Americas.

“The Foreign Ministry has no comment on this issue at this time,” said Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, consulted by Diario Libre.

The presence or not of Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela at the ninth edition of the summit has agitated the region where presidents, such as Luis Arce from Bolivia, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from Mexico, warned that they will not attend if there are exclusions.

No shows: Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela