Dominican Republic ‘doesn’t pay’ ransom or ‘negotiate with terrorists’
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic “does not pay” ransom for its citizens who are kidnapped by gangs in Haiti, said yesterday Jatzel Román, deputy minister for Consular and Immigration Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).
The official referred to but did not offer details, about the kidnapping of a bus of the Dominican company Metro in which 12 people traveled: eight Turkish citizens, three Haitians and one Dominican.
“The Dominican State does not pay for kidnappings, as other States don’t pay,” Román assured journalists who asked him about the subject in a call to the press at the Foreign Ministry headquarters.
So far there are no reports that a ransom has been demanded for the victims kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang.
What is said to the public about the country’s stance on kidnapping comes from the universal playbook. However, nobody other than government has knowledge of what is in the other playbook.
