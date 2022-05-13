Embattled Dominican town now fights against a quarry

Baitoa, Santiago – Residents of the community Los Melaos de Baitoa continue to protest with a vigil to prevent trucks from entering the area to extract material.

The demonstrators gathered at the entrance to the mine and set up tents and stoves to defend the natural resource.

Last Thursday, the Baitoa Citizens’ Committee for the Conservation of the Environment sneaked into the entrance of the road that connects to the mine to prevent the passage of trucks.

Alfredo Matías, one of the spokespersons for the popular organizations of Baitoa, denounces that the Police have beaten several people.

“The persistence, coherence and social mobilization are essential for the social processes developed by the communities in struggle to culminate triumphantly. The defense of Loma Los Melaos is a commitment of many,” says Matías.

Baitoa figures among the country’s most embattled towns, which despite being next to Dominican Republic’s largest dam (Tavera), doesn’t have a proper aqueduct.