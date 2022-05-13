Hot temperatures and rains for this weekend, but with less intensity

Santo Domingo, DR

The trough that is located over the national territory continues to affect the atmospheric conditions of the country, even though it is increasingly moving away from the area.

According to the weather report issued by the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), a decrease in the intensity and frequency of rainfall is expected for this Friday. However, the moisture will remain.

Likewise, the entity reported that the downpours would be recorded in the early hours of the day, especially in the northwest, north, northeast, southeast, and the Central Cordillera regions.

These local showers will extend into the afternoon and evening, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

For this weekend, an anticyclonic system will prevail, perpetuating humidity and generating light rains in different parts of the Dominican Republic.

On the other hand, temperatures will remain hot due to warm wind from the southeast, especially in urban areas.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum will remain between 20°C and 22°C.