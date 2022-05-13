President Luis Abinader breaks ground for contstruction of Medico Express San Isidro

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (May 10, 2022) – The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, broke ground to start the construction of Médico Express San Isidro. This modern health center will provide access to first-world medicine to the municipality of Santo Domingo Este, which will contribute to the transfer of technology and improve the population’s quality of life.

“Our vision is to provide high-quality health services and safety for local patients and tourists, with the support of a team of multidisciplinary specialists with state-of-the-art technology,” said Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, executive president of Médico Express, during his keynote address. He pointed out that “Médico Express will count with international standards and protocols, with a personalized, accessible and expeditious care model.”

Médico Express San Isidro is in the municipality of Santo Domingo Este, “an area that presents little health offerings and important competitive advantages for medical tourism. Many relatives of the Dominican diaspora reside in it, and the sector is close to the airport, port, and hotels”, pointed out Dr. Cambiaso.

He also highlighted that this center is to offer a mobile app to make appointments, verify results, and facilitate the continuity of care. Modern software will integrate its electronic medical record, images, and administrative module, betting on the Dominican health sector’s internationalization, modernization, and digital transformation.

The center will have an area of 91,500 square feet of construction, with the financial support of Advanced Asset Management and Lazul Inversiones to develop opportunities for 200 direct jobs and 400 indirect jobs.

Felipe Amador, CEO of Advanced Asset Management, reported that “the facilities of Médico Express are possible given an investment amounting to approximately one billion Dominican Pesos. This center will be a pioneer in the area and will be the first of a network of health centers under this modality, which we plan to support in the next five years.”

Mr. Francesco Fino, Comercial Vice President of Médico Express, reported that the Center will have teaching and healthcare partnerships with local, as well as international, vanguard supporting research and diagnostic studies, and will also accept a wide range of local and international medical insurances.

Médico Express will offer an innovative and expanded concept of emergency centers, which will range from emergency areas for adults and pediatrics, and 14 medical offices covering the main medical specialties.

The Center will include a modern outpatient operating room, clinical laboratory, women’s clinic, dialysis unit, gastroenterology, preventive check-ups, telemedicine, and international departments. The center will have state-of-the-art diagnostics and imaging equipment; magnetic resonance with artificial intelligence, tomography with capacity for advanced cardio diagnosis, and tomosynthesis.

Architectural features

The design of this advanced healthcare center complies with local qualification criteria, as well as with the standards of Joint Commission International (JCI), Fitwel, and Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). It will integrate the use of natural ambiance, lighting, noise control, and infection management while creating a flexible, sustainable, and optimal therapeutic environment, designed to positively impact the experience of its patients.

About Médico Express: Médico Express is a network of innovative outpatient health centers designed under international standards, which offer a wide range of health services, high-quality medical services, prevention, and cutting-edge treatments with state-of-the-art technology to the local population and tourists.