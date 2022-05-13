US deports 44 Dominican boatpeopleUpdate

Update: Haiti says the victims were Haitians

Puerto Rico.- A yola-type vessel that transported boatpeople the to the United States was intercepted by the Coast Guard repatriated 44 Dominicans to a ship of the Navy of that country trying to reach the island illegally at the west coast of Puerto Rico.

The US agency reported this Thursday through a statement that the arrests are the result of ongoing efforts with the Puerto Rican authorities in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

“The rapid response and decisive actions of the responding units were successful in averting a potential mass rescue,” said Capt. Gregory Magee, commander of the US Coast Guard San Juan Sector.