The country leads the export of organic bananas

Santo Domingo, DR

The Association for Cooperation in Research and Integral Development of Musaceae (Acorbat) recognized the Dominican Republic as the number one country to export organic bananas, with 63% of its hectares (about 17,000); dedicated to production already certified.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, the country exports about 300 containers, with 400,000 boxes of fruit, which translates into 47,000 producers that generate jobs, this being 7.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) agricultural.

“There are countries that export ten times what we export but they are conventional bananas; not organic,” Cruz explained in a conversation with the Listin Diario, after specifying that the most extensive plantations are located in the northwest line, specifically in Montecristi and Azua.

The recognition was granted within the XXIII Acorbat International Congress framework, one of the most critical international banana events for the sector.

Acorbat is a non-profit association with 50 years of experience serving the scientific community, producers, those involved in the value chain, and research on bananas.