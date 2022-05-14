Fined 100,000 pesos for attacking dogs with firearms

Punishment for animal abuse is increasing in frequency and severity: Animal abuse will not be tolerated.

Judge Adaias Sánchez of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services ordered an economic guarantee, as a measure of punishment, against a man accused of causing gunshot wounds to two dogs in April, one of which died due to the injuries.

According to Judge Sánchez, José Ernesto Rodríguez (Jochy) must pay RD$100,000, which must be deposited at the Banco Agrícola branch in this town.

It also imposed an impediment to leaving the country and periodic presentation on the 9th of each month before the Public Ministry for six months probation, and the obligation to submit to behavioral therapy with professionals specialized in the management of violence and anger.

It is the second case of prosecuted punishment for animal abuse. Prosecutions, discipline, and fines are increasing.