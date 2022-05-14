Fined 100,000 pesos for attacking dogs with firearms
Punishment for animal abuse is increasing in frequency and severity: Animal abuse will not be tolerated.
Judge Adaias Sánchez of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services ordered an economic guarantee, as a measure of punishment, against a man accused of causing gunshot wounds to two dogs in April, one of which died due to the injuries.
According to Judge Sánchez, José Ernesto Rodríguez (Jochy) must pay RD$100,000, which must be deposited at the Banco Agrícola branch in this town.
It also imposed an impediment to leaving the country and periodic presentation on the 9th of each month before the Public Ministry for six months probation, and the obligation to submit to behavioral therapy with professionals specialized in the management of violence and anger.
It is the second case of prosecuted punishment for animal abuse. Prosecutions, discipline, and fines are increasing.
Now for the rest of the story, omitted parts that have an impact on why the judge made such an order. It is said in a story published online by El Dia on May 12th, “Jueza dicta medidas de coerción a hombre que mató un perro e hirió otro”. publishing that the defendant was driving on the main street of Santo Cerro, he saw the dogs, he got out of his car, and shot them.
It was not a case of the dogs attacking him, others, or livestock.