HOMS resumes restrictive measures against Covid-19 due to increase in cases

Santiago, DR.

Due to the significant increase in positive cases of Covid-19 throughout the country, the Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago (HOMS), through an internal statement, informed its staff that it is taking up restriction measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“After a cordial greeting, you are hereby informed that we will once again resume all the Covid-19 restriction measures, because covid cases have increased in the country, and we must protect our users,”; explained the private center in an internal statement.

While, in another statement, through their communication department, they explained that this center does not have a positive case of covid-19.

The second mass points out that the health center will continue with preventive measures after having the most advanced protocols and security measures for its patients and families.

Last April, the regional Public Health authorities decided to close some premises authorized to apply the dose of the vaccine against covid-19 due to the low attendance of users.

While Public Health in Santiago has shown a decrease in positive patients in the province if they keep the call for people to attend to apply the required doses.

In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Public Health reported 453 active cases without any person dying from the virus.

Hospital occupancy in the country is at 0.4% for nine occupied beds of the 2,373 available.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 4,376 people.