Santiago’s most modern hospital alerts staff to beware of viruses

Santo Domingo, DR

Due to the increase of positive cases of Covid-19 throughout the country, the Hospital Metropolitano de Santiago (HOMS) informed its staff that it is resuming the measures of restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease.

“After a cordial greeting, you are hereby informed that we will once again resume all Covid-19 restriction measures, due to the fact that Covid cases have increased in the country and we must protect our users,” the private center explained in an internal communiqué.

Meanwhile, in another communiqué, through its Communication department, they explained that this center does not have a positive case of Covid-19.

Preventive measures

They pointed out that the health center will continue with the preventive measures after having the most advanced protocols and security measures for its patients and their families.

Last April, the regional authorities of Public Health decided to close some of the premises enabled to apply the dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 due to the low attendance of the users.

While Public Health in Santiago has stated that the number of positive patients in the province has decreased, they maintain the call for people to apply the required doses.

In its last bulletin, the Ministry of Public Health reported 453 active cases, with no deaths due to the virus.

Hospital occupancy in the country is at 0.4% for nine occupied beds out of the 2,373 available.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 4,376 people.