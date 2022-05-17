Dominican generals headed US$81.8M fraud

Santo Domingo.- The formal accusation presented by the Justice Ministry against 30 people and 18 companies involved in the Coral and Coral 5G case, collects how the main leaders of these alleged corruption networks managed to acquire RD$4.5 billion (US$81.8 million) in properties.

In this case, the authorities point to 4 active generals-Adán Benoni Cáceres, Juan Carlos Torres Robiu, Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola-, and Rafael Núñez de Aza, Raúl Alejandro Girón Jiménez, Boanerges Reyes Batista, Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola and the preacher Rossy Guzmán Sánchez, among as the leaders of the network.

In the structure, according to the file of more than 3,000 pages, Raul Alejandro Girón and Boanerges Reyes, among others, present an enrichment that “they could not justify with their usual income, nor by what was received in the community of goods, for which they had to resort to figureheads and/or proxies to administer, who received respective benefits.”