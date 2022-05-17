Dominican Police Col. ‘masterminded’ Coral fraud

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (PEPCA) established that, deviating from their responsibilities, members of the Presidential Security Corps and the Specialized Tourist Security Corps (Cestur), dedicated themselves to stealing money through countless of fraudulent maneuvers detailed in the accusation against those involved in the Coral and Coral 5G case.

According to the accusation that will be heard by the judge of the Sixth Investigating Court of the National District, Yanibet Rivas, the funds were stolen from money dedicated to intelligence, food rations, fuel and payroll, in addition to the criminal structure stealing funds from the National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani).

According to the Pepca, the corporate network had as its main financial brain and administrator of the properties the colonel of the National Police, Rafael Núñez de Aza, who served as financial manager at the same time in the Cestur, Presidential Security Corps (CUSEP). and later in the Conani, during the last 4 months of the government of Danilo Medina (2016-2020).

It indicates that Núñez de Aza was in charge of diverting the funds from the institutions where he was intentionally appointed as financial manager by their directors, and acquires movable and immovable properties for these, in addition to covering their personal and family expenses.