Dominican, Haiti officials talk security

Port-au- Prince.- Officials of the Dominican Republic and Haiti met yesterday, Tuesday, and spoke about strengthening relations between the two countries in terms of security.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Haitian National Police, where its director, Frantz Elbé, received a visit from the Dominican ambassador to that country, Faruk Miguel Castillo.

The Director of Intelligence of the Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic (J-2), Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez, was also present.