The search for Alexander Sang continues

Santo Domingo

Relatives, friends, and companions of the young Alexander Moises Sang, who left his house last May 16 at around 6:00 a.m. with an unknown destination, started searching yesterday to obtain information on his whereabouts.

With posters and photos, the so-called “search group” will start today from 4:00 in the afternoon on a tour of the boardwalk of George Washington Avenue; other places they will visit are Las Praderas Park and the Bella Vista Mall.

Their relatives and close friends invite citizens to participate and collaborate with them.

Also, yesterday another tour was made at 3:00 in the afternoon at kilometer 0 of Mirador Sur Park, without any response.

On the other hand, his mother, Yocasta Diaz, is waiting to analyze the young man’s technological devices by the Department of Investigation of Crimes and High Technology Crimes (DICAT).

It is recalled that the young man presents the health condition of equinovarus (club foot), so he walks with certain difficulties.

To contact his relatives about his whereabouts, please call 829-409-6719.