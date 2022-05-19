Abinader orders officials to work, everywhere

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, ordered that for this Sunday, May 22, each minister and director moves to a particular demarcation to attend to their main needs and socialize about the current management.

The meetings with provincial and local authorities and members of civil society will be simultaneous starting at 9:00 in the morning. Needs will be heard and priorities will be given to the most important ones.

The instructions were given by the head of state during the Council of Ministers held this Wednesday at the Government House, whose program has been called “Government in the provinces”, with the purpose of discussing the management and works in the provincial demarcations.