Abinader orders officials to work, everywhere
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, ordered that for this Sunday, May 22, each minister and director moves to a particular demarcation to attend to their main needs and socialize about the current management.
The meetings with provincial and local authorities and members of civil society will be simultaneous starting at 9:00 in the morning. Needs will be heard and priorities will be given to the most important ones.
The instructions were given by the head of state during the Council of Ministers held this Wednesday at the Government House, whose program has been called “Government in the provinces”, with the purpose of discussing the management and works in the provincial demarcations.
President Abinader is taking a lesson from former President Joaquin Balaguer. Balaguer was famous for moving about the whole country, especially when he was the education minister. He knew well all parts the country and many people in each pueblo. It is a reason why he was popular because of these connections.
Abinader’s ministers and directors should follow this program.
Public Consultation is not official policy yet in the Dominican Republic.
I hope Tourism Minister David Collado explains to the beach workers more about his projects and intentions in Guayacanes. Parking at one beach has been completely removed. No one from MITUR met with the beach workers to give them information. The beach business is their livelihood and they know more than anyone about the activities. Senor Collado – walk the ‘entire’ stretch of beach . You will see garbage everywhere. Read about the Playa Limpia program by Accion ambiental Guayacanes on Facebook.