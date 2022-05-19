First Dominican airline with a WhatsApp sales channel

The RED Air company is the first Dominican airline to launch a sales channel through WhatsApp. The digital commerce platform Vtech will be in charge of offering this service to channel reservations, purchase tickets, and general information queries.

The platform quickly solves the most complex B2C and B2B scenarios and combines commerce, marketplace, and who in one place, responding to customers’ needs with a connected ecosystem.

“More and more customers are making their inquiries and purchases and channeling their reservations through digital channels. We are looking for this platform to facilitate this process and simplify it,” explains Astrid Pérez, Commercial Manager of RED Air.

The number enabled for this service is +1 (829) 213-1979; in the introduction phase, this channel will be available from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, both in the United States and in the Dominican Republic.

“We seek to break down digital and physical barriers to offer seamless omnichannel experiences that help our potential customers want to meet us.”

The Dominican airline RED Air has two daily flights between Santo Domingo and Miami. With the company’s commercial expansion on July 15, it will increase one additional flight to Miami. It will come soon. In addition, incorporate regular short-haul flights to Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama.

About RED Air

Dominican commercial aviation company with private capital, established in 2010, offers commercial and charter flight services, committed to quality standards, safety, and process efficiency with an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), which recognizes it internationally as a regular airline. Both by ICAO, IATA, and other multilateral organizations in the air transport sector.

With a vocation for service, it seeks to satisfy the requirements of its clients and contribute to the development of the airline industry and the Dominican economy, aligned with the central government’s policies for the sustainable development of core sectors such as air transport and tourism.