Haitians hurl stones at Immigration inspectors
File.
Santo Domingo.-The general director of Immigration, Enrique García, warned that this agency will not tolerate illegal Haitians continuing to confront the authorities with violence to provoke disorder, as happened yesterday in Ciudad Juan Bosch.
In a video posted on social networks, a group of illegal Haitians can be seen throwing stones and bottles in Ciudad Juan Bosch, against inspectors from the Immigration Control Department of the General Directorate of Migration who were working to repatriate undocumented immigrants.
Garcia, referring to the incident, recalled that it is not the first time that undocumented Haitians violently confront the Migration Control units that work in the detection and repatriation operations carried out by the institution.
dont they have guns ?
The violence by stones seems the only way these illegals can warn off the immigration authorities from pursuing them. Glad it did not escalate beyond that.
It only goes to say if the border was properly protected from illegals entering there would be no or little confrontations of this kind.
The article should stated also that they were construction workers and instead of receiving they paychecks the employer called immigration on them but this won’t be mentioned as always…