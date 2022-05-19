Haitians hurl stones at Immigration inspectors

Santo Domingo.-The general director of Immigration, Enrique García, warned that this agency will not tolerate illegal Haitians continuing to confront the authorities with violence to provoke disorder, as happened yesterday in Ciudad Juan Bosch.

In a video posted on social networks, a group of illegal Haitians can be seen throwing stones and bottles in Ciudad Juan Bosch, against inspectors from the Immigration Control Department of the General Directorate of Migration who were working to repatriate undocumented immigrants.

Garcia, referring to the incident, recalled that it is not the first time that undocumented Haitians violently confront the Migration Control units that work in the detection and repatriation operations carried out by the institution.