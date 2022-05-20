4 Dominican generals face US$81.0M fraud trial

Santo Domingo.- The Sixth Court of Instruction of the National District set June 15 as the date for the start of the trial of the evidence against the accused of the Coral network, allegedly used to embezzle funds of the Specialized Corps of Presidential Security (Cusep) and the Specialized Corps of Tourist Security (Cestur).

Judge Yanibet Rivas is in charge of this process. She will have the task of deciding if she accepts the request of the Justice Ministry to merge the two files (Coral and Coral 5G) in which senior officials, including four generals, religious and others who allegedly defrauded the State with more than US$81.0 million.

In addition to the evidence of the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption Office (Pepca), the magistrate must assess the evidence deposited by the accused in order to obtain a writ of habeas corpus and thus avoid being sent to an eventual trial.