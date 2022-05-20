Dominican-Haiti border wall advances 700 meters

Dajabón, Dominican Republic,- The construction of the border wall to reinforce national security in the border area with Haiti, advances in 700 linear meters of ditches, embankments and concrete slabs.

This Friday the pace of the work could be observed in the Cepin sector, south of the city of Dajabón, where last February President Luis Abinader and the Ministry of Defense left the works started, which were later paralyzed to complete the feasibility and topography studies.