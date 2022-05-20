Immigration nabs 385 Haitians in tense raid

Santo Domingo.- Immigration detained 385 Haitians in Ciudad Juan Bosch during the operation carried out yesterday by its staff, supported by military and police, who will be vetted for later repatriation.

The mass arrest began at 6:00 in the morning, two days after an incident between inspectors from the Immigration Control Department and a group of undocumented immigrants from Haiti turned violent.

The director of Immigration, Enrique García, warned that this institution will not tolerate that any foreigner, in conditions of illegality, regardless of the citizenship he holds, violently confront the authorities who have every right to intervene against illegal aliens.