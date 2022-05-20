In the wake of scandal, Dominican Police go high tech

Santo Domingo.- After the scandals in which various National Police officers have been involved in recent days, with the confusing deaths of at least three citizens in their custody, today marked the presentation of the first 336 police units equipped with car kits.

The new units have a security camera system to monitor agents internally and externally, video recorder, microphone, tracking system and AVL and GPS geolocator.

It will also have a SIM Card module for 4G communication, a backup battery and an antenna system that will allow the collection of information that will be used for investigations and to monitor the work performance of officers