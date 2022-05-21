Meteorology: Little rain and high temperatures today

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts little rain and hot temperatures today due to the limited moisture content and moderate dust particles from the Sahara.

However, the weather forecasting agency said that isolated downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts could occur at the end of the afternoon over the northwest, the border area, and the Central Cordillera due to the presence of a trough and local effects.

Due to the heatwave affecting much of the national territory, Meteorology recommends that the population drink enough fluids, wear light clothes and not expose themselves to the sun too much.