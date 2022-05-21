Meteorology: Little rain and high temperatures today
The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts little rain and hot temperatures today due to the limited moisture content and moderate dust particles from the Sahara.
However, the weather forecasting agency said that isolated downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts could occur at the end of the afternoon over the northwest, the border area, and the Central Cordillera due to the presence of a trough and local effects.
Due to the heatwave affecting much of the national territory, Meteorology recommends that the population drink enough fluids, wear light clothes and not expose themselves to the sun too much.
|PROVINCES
|FORECAST BY LOCATIONS
|T. Max. C
|T. Min. °C
|Santiago
|Scattered cloud and mist with occasional cloud increases.
|29/ 33
|20/22
|Puerto Plata
|Scattered clouds and hazy with occasional cloud increases.
|29/ 33
|20/23
|Duarte
|Scattered clouds, hazy with occasional cloud increases.
|29/ 33
|21/23
|Constance
|Cloudy at times with local showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts until early evening.
|22/ 28
|15/17
|Peravian
|Misty sky with scattered hot clouds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|San Pedro de Macoris
|Misty sky with scattered hot clouds.
|29/ 31
|22/24
|The Roman
|Misty sky with scattered hot clouds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|The Vega
|Cloudy at times with local showers, thunderstorms, and occasional wind gusts.
|29/ 31
|17/19
|Monsignor Nouel
|Cloudy with scattered showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts until early evening.
|29/ 32
|19/21
|San Cristobal
|Partly cloudy at times.
|29/ 33
|21/23
|Samana
|Scattered clouds and misty to partly cloudy at times.
|29/ 31
|21/23
|Monte Cristi
|Scattered to partly cloudy clouds with local showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts.
|29/ 33
|21/23
|Azua
|Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with scattered showers and scattered thunderstorms.
|29/ 31
|20/22
|San Juan
|Cloudy and with local showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts until early evening.
|29/ 33
|16/23
|Barahona
|Scattered and misty clouds
|28/33
|19/21
|The Altagracia
|Scattered clouds and misty being partly cloudy at times with isolated showers.
|29/ 33
|22/24