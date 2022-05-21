President Joe Biden invites Abinader to summit

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, invited his Dominican counterpart, Luis Abinader, to the IX Summit of the Americas, to be held on June 8-10 in Los Angeles, California.

In a letter sent to the Dominican president, Biden said that the democratically elected heads of state and government are committed to the economic prosperity, security, human rights, and dignity of the peoples of the Western Hemisphere.

The U.S. president also said that the meeting would address the main challenges and opportunities in the region, especially in climate change, security, health, and economic growth.

“I am confident that this Ninth Summit of the Americas will be an opportunity to make progress on our region’s greatest challenges, and work together toward our shared goals, I look forward to your participation and to welcoming you to the beautiful city of Los Angeles,” Biden says in the letter.

In the message dated May 18, 2022, the U.S. head of state states that the region’s leaders will address climate change, health security, and equitable growth and recovery with this convening.

“I have tasked former Senator Christopher Dodd and former Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to be my special advisors for the Summit of the Americas and to lead my efforts at the Summit. As we approach June, I hope you will listen to my special advisors and my team with additional details about the Summit,” the invitation contains.