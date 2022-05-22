A search without results that leaves family members in anguish

Santo Domingo

That a person leaves his home unscathed and later his relatives have no information or sign of him is a situation that has disturbed the peace of many families.

And even though the authorities have begun the search process on the cases, some remain inconclusive. Relatives interviewed by this means say they feel hopeless, disappointed, and desperate…

“What does the specialized body do, and where is it? What happened? Why don’t they give us a true answer?” These are some of the questions from relatives.

A team from this newspaper spoke with loved ones of people who have disappeared in recent months:

Alexander Moisés Sang Díaz is one of the most recent cases. The young man left his home on May 16 around 6:00 in the morning without any mobile device or identity document. His mother and other relatives have no exact answer as to where he is or what he has happened to date.