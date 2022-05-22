Intrant issues resolution to regulate transfer of surfboards

Through resolution 001-2022, of April 26, the agency only allows the transfer of surfboards on public roads, under the necessary security measures to avoid injuries and serious accidents ( EXTERNAL SOURCE )

Amid the chaos and stress experienced behind the wheel on the roads of the Dominican Republic due to the recklessness of drivers. Where in addition, the bus drivers have the power to block the arteries of the city, and the truckers move their materials in the open (without tarpaulins), which includes rods, and construction debris, among others, without any sign or warning. The garbage trucks that drop all the waste in their path are not left out; among other irregularities, the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) is preparing to regulate the transfer of surfboards.

Through resolution 001-2022, of April 26, the agency only allows the transfer of surfboards on public roads under the necessary security measures to avoid injuries and serious accidents.

Methods for your transfer of surfboards This is established by resolution 001-2022 of the Interant “The correct way to move the surfboard is using the roof of the vehicle without exceeding its dimensions,” establishes the regulations. Rigid or fixed mouth: for this, foam protectors and fastening straps are required to tie the board The soft mouth is the easiest way; you open the vehicle door and tie the hooks inside. Roof box: it is a rigid trunk in which you can insert the board. Magnetic roof rack: it is a method similar to the soft band; it is adjusted to the roof through magnets

In addition, it is not allowed to move the surfboard inside the vehicle.

When moving the surfboard, the following security measures must be taken into account:

First, the board should always be placed face down.

Second, place the board in the opposite direction, with the fins at the front of the vehicle.

Third, the board must be fixed by the narrowest part to prevent it from slipping and ending up coming loose.

Adds the resolution that the Digesett agents will inspect that the security measures described above are complied with.

Sanctions

The entity in charge of regulating traffic provides in the previous resolution that the violation of this provision will be sanctioned from one to five minimum wages of those prevailing in the centralized public sector.

“Provide that this resolution will be without effect when the Regulation on the equipment and accessories required for the various motor vehicles is established, and its content is incorporated into it,” it expresses in the seventh point.