Onamet forecasts rainy Saturday due to the incidence of a trough

Santo Domingo, DR

For this Sunday, a mostly rainy weather outlook is forecast for much of the Dominican Republic due to a trough located over the territory. This was announced in the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet).

However, the entity also noted that there could be sunny skies for a few hours during the afternoon, especially in the northeast, southeast, and Central Cordillera.

According to Onamet, the forecast will remain unchanged tomorrow Monday since many hours of sunshine are already expected.

On the other hand, temperatures will remain cool in the morning and afternoon due to the effect of the trough.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will oscillate between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum will remain between 22°C and 24°C.