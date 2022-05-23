Dominican Gov. has 14 seized aircraft
Santo Domingo.- The Air Force of the Dominican Republic maintains under its control 14 aircraft that have been seized by the Attorney General’s Office of the Dominican Republic.
The information was offered by the general commander of the Dominican Air Force, Leonel Muñoz Noboa, who pointed out that these aircraft are receiving the necessary maintenance by the institution’s personnel.
He specified that these aircraft were seized from people linked to drug trafficking and money laundering.