They issue a green alert for eight provinces; expect downpours

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) and the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) issued a green alert for eight provinces due to the possibility of rain during the afternoon and evening of this Monday.

The provinces that are on green alert are: Monte Plata, San Jose de Ocoa, La Vega, Hato Mayor, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago Rodriguez and Sanchez Ramirez Santiago.

On its Twitter account (@COE_RD), the COE added that “It issues green alert for 08 provinces for possible flash or urban flooding, due to the fact that during the afternoon and evening downpours, thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected to be generated by the effects of a trough.”

So far, no other provinces have been reported on yellow or red alerts, and it is not excluded that the number of provinces on green alerts will increase during the afternoon.