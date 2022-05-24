Spies to probe spike in blackouts

Santo Domingo.- The National Department of Investigations (DNI) is looking into the outage in series of several power plants, official media revealed last night.

A source revealed to Listín Diario that for the DNI “the exit, at the same time, of several generating plants of the interconnected electrical system is suspicious and that they have caused blackouts in neighborhoods and towns of the country.”

“The DNI, as a national security body, tries to confirm whether it was technical reasons or other causes that will come to light in the ongoing investigation.”

The source added that the blackouts, whose real cause will be investigated, have generated restlessness and unease in the population.