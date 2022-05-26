Crime wave sweeps Santiago’s police chief

Santiago.- After the main violent events that occurred in different locations in Santiago National Police director, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, yesterday inducted Claudio Edgar González, as the new regional director of the Cibao Central Directorate of the National Police.

He replaces Ernesto García Rodríguez, who until now has been without functions.

Alberto also integrated 150 new patrolmen. With the support of members of the Army, delivered 12 4-wheelers, among other equipment.