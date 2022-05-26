Probe of Dominican Republic ex-President sparks questions

Santo Domingo.- The statements of Court Attorney Mirna Ortiz that former President Danilo Medina is the subject of an investigation, generated questions in the country’s legal landscape, mainly because Ortiz herself acknowledged that she does not have “enough” evidence to charge the former president.

Interviewed on Colorvision, Ortiz said that the former president has not been questioned and that the investigation directed at a former president “has different edges, and has a different burden of proof.”

She stressed that an accusation against a former president must be strong enough to be able to accuse him.

Neither the Justice Ministry nor Anticorruption (Pepca) responded to requests from Diario Libre to confirm whether former President Danilo Medina is indeed the subject of a criminal investigation process of some kind.