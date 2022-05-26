Probe of Dominican Republic ex-President sparks questions
Santo Domingo.- The statements of Court Attorney Mirna Ortiz that former President Danilo Medina is the subject of an investigation, generated questions in the country’s legal landscape, mainly because Ortiz herself acknowledged that she does not have “enough” evidence to charge the former president.
Interviewed on Colorvision, Ortiz said that the former president has not been questioned and that the investigation directed at a former president “has different edges, and has a different burden of proof.”
She stressed that an accusation against a former president must be strong enough to be able to accuse him.
Neither the Justice Ministry nor Anticorruption (Pepca) responded to requests from Diario Libre to confirm whether former President Danilo Medina is indeed the subject of a criminal investigation process of some kind.
The burden of proof is upon Ortiz to find connections of the scandals to the former president. He was the captain of his ship and it is expected that in this capacity he should have known or would have known of the misbehavior of his subordinates and family. If he did know, the question asked by many would be why did he not stop it? If he knew and did nothing he is just as culpable as the culprits.