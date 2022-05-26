Top official: past Gov. built without permits
Santo Domingo.- The Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge said Wednesday that most of the State works were carried out without the corresponding environmental permits during the past administration of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).
The official did not specify the number of works carried out without the required documents.
He announced judicial action in the case of the Salto del Río Grande and the Estebanía-Las Charcas multiple aqueduct, a work that, according to the authorities, was executed irregularly.
No kidding !
The government is usually the first to go around the rules. Then when interested private parties want to carry out works of their own favors can be exchanged with gov’t to allow them. No permits required ?