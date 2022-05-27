Major Dominican parties support a gagged press

Santo Domingo.- The bill that would regulate the protection of the right to privacy, honor and one’s very image, which would affect freedom of expression in the Dominican Republic, according to various sectors, had the support of the senators of the Modern Revolutionary (PRM), People’s Force (FP) and Social Christian Reformist (PRSC) parties.

According to the voting minutes, provided to Diario Libre through the Office of Access to Public Information of the Senate, in a second reading, held on May 17, it had the favorable vote of 18 senators; among them, 12 from the PRM, five from the FP and one from the PRSC.

The group includes the PRA members Santiago Zorrilla, Lía Díaz, Héctor Acosta, Cristóbal Venerado Castillo, Pedro Catrain, Milciades Franjul, Carlos Gómez, Martin Nolasco, Ramón Pimentel, Franklin Romero, Antonio Taveras and Lenin Valdez.

The list is completed by the senators of the People’s Force: Franklin Rodríguez, Franklin Peña, Dionis Sánchez, Bautista Rojas Gómez and David Sosa and the reformist Ramón Rogelio Genao.