Onamet announces the start of the active hurricane season

In the cyclonic season, which begins on June 1st and ends on November 30, the formation of 19 tropical cyclones is expected under the incidence of the La Niña phenomenon until the end of summer.

The National Meteorology Office announced yesterday that the cyclonic season would be active. Due to its geographical position in the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic could be affected by a tropical cyclone’s effects, such as strong winds, torrential rains, and abnormal waves.

The names of the tropical cyclones that could occur this year in the Atlantic Ocean are Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gastón, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

The meteorology office reported that the cyclonic season in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico begins on June 1 and ends on November 30 of each year, a period in which it is recommended to stay tuned for meteorological information related to cyclones.

He explains that the report of the Group of Experts of the University of Colorado and the researcher Philip Klotzbach, in his forecast from last April, indicates that the formation of 19 named tropical cyclones with an annual average of 14 is expected.

Weather report

The incidence of the trough present at various levels of the troposphere will continue, which, together with the local effects of daily and orographic heating, will be inducing clouds from afternoon until late at night accompanied by moderate to intense downpours locally, electrical storms, and gusts of wind; mainly concentrated towards localities of the slopes: northwest, north, northeast, the eastern plain, the Central Cordillera and the border area.

ONAMET maintains alerts and meteorological warnings in the event of possible rural and urban flooding, flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines