So far this year authorities seize 20 high-caliber guns

Santo Domingo.- So far this year, the authorities have seized four caches of firearms, including 20 high-caliber weapons, military supplies, explosives, and ammunition, which were introduced into the country to supply organized crime.

The most recent seizure was last Saturday through a raid carried out on Calle 8, building 1-2 of the Parque del Este residential complex, in the Santo Domingo Este municipality, Santo Domingo Province, coordinated by the General Directorate of Customs. (DGA) and state security agencies.

Among the weapons seized in the building are an AR-15 rifle, a Ruger AR rifle, a Smith Wesson rifle, a Springfield Armoni Beneseo IL rifle, an AK-47 rifle, a DE rifle, an Anderson rifle, a Springfield Armoni Beneseo IL, a Smith Wesson rifle and a Colt Defense Hartford rifle, all caliber 5.56 millimeters.