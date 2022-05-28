Doña Carmen is now the owner of her home

Doña Carmen received the proof of the balance of her housing debt from "Jompéame." JORGE MARTINEZ/LD

“Jompéame” makes it a reality for Carmen to say “mi casa.”

Santo Domingo, DR

One of the main dreams of young Joel, who left the objective halfway fulfilled last March 30, 2021, because his life, along with that of his wife Elisa, was snatched away from him by members of the National Police.

The event of the evangelical couple who died in Villa Altagracia shocked society and shook the lives of their relatives and friends.

The memory of the loss of her son, her broken state of health, and the constant thought of the mortgage, made Doña Carmen’s nights a misfortune in which her sleeping hours were more like nightmares.

But this Friday, some of the worries that robbed her of a restful sleep were displaced when she found out that the house she had lived in for 28 years could now be called “my house” again.

She cries with happiness.

Amid tears that she described as “of happiness,” Doña Carmen received a visit from the “Jompéame” organization, which gave her the proof of payment of everything she owed on the house.

“We wanted to give her a Mother’s Day surprise. I know that this is never going to bring her son’s life back, but I wanted to make her son’s dream come true,” said Katherine Motyka.

Carmen was on the verge of losing her house during a long wait for help from the current government that never came.