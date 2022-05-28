Intrant backtracks: will not ban the transfer of surfboards

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, reported that due to the sector’s importance in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, the National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant) annulled the provision that prohibited the transfer of surfboards on top of vehicles, as it had arranged.

He explained that “the Tourism Cabinet seeks to promote the development of Cabarete to position it as the Capital of Wave and Wind Sports.”

“Therefore, we believe that the mobility of sporting goods, such as surfboards, should have no restrictions,” he added via his Twitter account.

Collado said he met with Rafael Arias, director of Intrant, and they agreed not to put the measure into effect.

The Intrant provision prohibited surfboard transfer on top of vehicles is contained in resolution 001-2022, issued on April 26 of this year. However, it received various criticisms from citizens.

The Minister of Tourism also reported that he agreed to meet with the director of Intrant at the next meeting of the Tourism Cabinet to “seek the best solution for all parties,” according to Diario Libre.

It is redeemed that the beaches of Cabarete are used for sports such as kitesurfing, windsurfing, and kiteboarding; many tourists travel to this destination to take advantage of the waves’ conditions and do so water sports. Cabarete is known as the place “where the waves dance.”