Public Health notifies of another 299 covid cases

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported 299 new coronavirus cases this Monday in its epidemiological bulletin #802.

Of 4,971 samples processed in the last hours, 299 tested positive for the virus, with a daily positivity of 9.26% and the previous four weeks at 3.21%.

Of these cases, 102 correspond to the National District; 22 to Espaillat; 43 in Santo Domingo; 61 in Santiago, and others in other locations.

There are 583,722 accumulated cases in the country, of which 1,864 are active cases. As for deaths, these remain at 4,377.

hospitalizations

The report states that 68 people are admitted to covid beds, for occupancy of 2.9%, while in Intensive Care Units, there are ten delicate patients and none connected to ventilators.