Rain showers and hot temperatures predicted for Monday

Due to the rains and possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, the Onamet ratifies the alert levels for eight provinces.

Santo Domingo, DR

A Monday, start of the working week, is expected to be mostly cloudy, especially in the early hours of the morning.

Likewise, rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind are forecast in the afternoon and night, especially towards the northeast, east, Cibao valley, border area, and the Central mountain range of the national territory.

Hato Mayor, Santiago Rodríguez, Monte Plata, Monsignor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez and San José de Ocoa are on yellow alert.

While Santiago and La Vega remain under green alert.

On the other hand, according to the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), temperatures will remain hot due to warm winds from the east/southeast, especially in urban and coastal areas.

While for this Tuesday, the passage of a weak tropical wave to the south of the country and the presence of a trough to the northwest of the island of Santo Domingo will favor the occurrence of showers in some provinces of the locations mentioned above.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 31°C and 33°C (88-92°F), while the minimum will remain between 22°C and 24°C (72-75°F).