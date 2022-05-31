Confirmed: Ex-president of the Dominican Republic is under investigation

Santo Domingo.- Although details are still not revealed, it’s more than official. Former President Danilo Medina, who is also the president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), is under investigation by the Office of the Prosecutor (Pepca), whose incumbents have invited citizens to wait for the results of the investigation.

“I don’t give details about open investigations. Now, our investigations must be evaluated by the results. Wait for the results of our investigations,” said the head of Pepca, Wilson Camacho, after being asked by the press about the revelation made by the court attorney, Mirna Ortiz.

“Our investigations must be evaluated by the results. Wait for the results.”

Ortiz, who is the litigation coordinator of Pepca, confirmed that there is an open investigation against the former president, although she said that “not enough elements have been found.”