The robberies continue: Three people steal RD$3.9 million from a Banco Popular ATM

Santo Domingo, D.R.

Three armed men assaulted Banco Popular employees repairing an ATM belonging to that bank at the Sunix fuel station on Autopista 6 de Noviembre and charged almost RD$3.9 million in cash.

After looting the amount mentioned above of money, the criminals boarded a gray Honda CRV SUV and began to flee.

However, this criminal act is not the first to be recorded in the country the last.

Last Monday, in broad daylight, six criminals robbed a Liquefied Petroleum Gas dispensing station in the Los Mameyes sector in Santo Domingo Este.

A video from the establishment’s security camera captures the action of the assailants while traffic continued normal, and the criminals pointed their firearms.

Likewise, yesterday, a man was gunned down on Monday night in the Hato Mayor sector in the southeastern part of Santiago.

The hooded criminals arrived at the residence of Mr. Julio Castaño Pacheco, 42, and shot him.

With the death of Pacheco, ten have been killed in less than a month in Santiago de los Caballeros as a result of the crime that affects the country.