Violent gangs spread to Haiti border towns

Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- Violent Haitian gangs spread to towns in the North, Northwest and Northeast of Haiti, en route to the Dominican border.

This situation worries the inhabitants of these Haitian areas and alerts the Dominican authorities, who have taken measures, with heightened military reinforcement to protect the Dominican border.

Meanwhile, the gourde, Haiti’s official currency, is undergoing a progressive process of devaluation against the Dominican peso, due to inflation, kidnappings, insecurity, political instability and other calamities, said money exchangers, merchants and other sectors.