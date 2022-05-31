Wave of violence continues in Santiago: another man killed

Hooded people arrived at the residence of Mr. Julio Castaño Pacheco, 42, and shot him.

Santiago, DR

A man was shot Monday night in the Hato Mayor sector in the southeastern part of Santiago.

Hooded people arrived at the residence of Mr. Julio Castaño Pacheco, 42, and fatally shot him.

His body was transferred to the Juan XXIII Center, where members of the National Police, friends, and relatives of the deceased appeared.

Likewise, personnel from the Public Ministry attended the place as mentioned above.