Haitian ‘hole’ strikes fear in Dominican Immigration chief

Santo Domingo.- The head of Immigration (DGMI), Enrique García, said that the slum “El Hoyo de Friusa” in Bávaro (eastern Dominican Republic), is “the most dangerous corner that exists in the country.”

According to the official, this place represents an alert for the Dominican State because “it has been taken over by Haitian nationals.”

By publicly implying that the agency he directs is aware of what is happening there, García was questioned by the panelists of the radio program “La Option de la Mañana” about why Immigration does not intervene in the area.

“We intervened El Hoyo de Friusa with more than 150 soldiers, that is the most dangerous place that exists for State Intelligence.”