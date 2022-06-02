Abinader asks wrongdoers to turn themselves in, otherwise they will be sought wherever they are

On Thursday, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, called on the criminals disturbing the peace and tranquility of the Dominican population to surrender to the authorities peacefully.

“I ask those who are acting in our neighborhoods and sectors causing unrest to cease and to surrender in a peaceful manner because if not, they will be sought wherever they are,” said the President when announcing the beginning this afternoon of a program aimed at mitigating the increasingly rampant criminal acts that have disturbed the country during the last few days.

He also assured that the Government would not accept a mafia peace to guarantee the tranquility of the citizens.

“I can assure you that this Government is not going to accept a mafia peace, a peace where agreements are made to maintain tranquility, especially when it has anything to do with drug trafficking,” he emphasized

Abinader said that they are working and will continue to work so that there is true peace and tranquility based on respect for human rights. But also “in the firmness of the forces of law and order, in bringing peace and tranquility” so that citizens can feel safe in their homes and streets.

“I want to send this message to every neighborhood, to every corner of the Dominican Republic: we will not rest in our efforts, as far as the men and women of our Police and the Armed Forces are concerned, to use those who are necessary, nor will we spare resources to achieve that goal.”

Luis Abinader also indicated that he is aware that the first responsibility of a head of state is to bring security to the Dominican population and that he will do so.

“I will work every day with the director of the National Police, whom I instruct to follow up on this operation, every minute, every hour, and every day until the tranquility of our population is achieved.”